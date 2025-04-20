2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jihaad Campbell, ILB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens defense alongside Roquan Smith feels unfair if you ask me. The Ravens do have such a solid roster that they could go in a number of different directions in the first round.

Campbell might be a fun player here - he is absolutely a first-round talent and is the best ILB prospect in the draft class. The Ravens again lost in the postseason and have not won multiple playoff games since the 2012 NFL Season.

Lamar Jackson got snubbed of his third NFL MVP, and it was just all-around a frustrating year for the franchise. At least, that’s the way I would view it.

At some point, if the Ravens keep faltering in the playoffs, we may have to begin having more serious conversations here… is this turning out to be a coaching staff issue or even a quarterback issue? How can a team be so good but not have much of anything to show for it in the playoffs?

28. Detroit Lions - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr is an insane athlete and a great pick for the Detroit Lions at the bottom of the first round. The Lions have begun handing out some big-time contracts for some of the home-run draft picks that GM Brad Holmes and his staff have brought along. No NFL team can pay everyone, so Holmes will have to keep hitting on some of these younger players.

Pearce was a ridiculously productive collegiate player and would be entering into one of the best and most dedicated cultures in the NFL. This should help him reach his potential quite quickly in the NFL. Can the Detroit Lions stay healthy for most of the season and perhaps make a Super Bowl run in 2025?