2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

29. Washington Commanders - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

This might be a bit of an unexpected pick by the Washington Commanders, but they have more in the 2025 NFL Draft and can truly hone in on some key roster needs. Xavier Watts is their first-round selection, and what a turnaround it has been for this team over the last calendar year. They hit a grand-slam with the Jayden Daniels selection, as Daniels ended up putting up the best rookie QB season in the history of the NFL.

Between the regular and postseason, the Commanders won 14 games and were just one game away from Super Bowl LIX. In the offseason, they traded for a pair of quality veterans in Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, two players who could instantly become cornerstones of this offense.

Washington could use another weapon on the outside, but they also have some defensive needs, and with Dan Quinn obviously being a defensive-minded head coach, he’ll surely want to put an emphasis on that side of the ball in the NFL Draft.

30. Buffalo Bills - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka could be a super fun player for the Buffalo Bills in this offense. He’s their pick with the 30th selection. Buffalo may have remaining needs in the secondary and along the defensive line, but this team definitely closed the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season but fell just short against them in the playoffs yet again.

However, the Chiefs margins of victory were insanely slim, and as of now, the Bills have improved their roster more than the Chiefs have this offseason. Egbuka is a Day 1 contributor and someone who could easily catch 50 passes on this offense in year one.

It’s now been two-straight seasons of Buffalo using top draft capital on the wide receiver position.