2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen seems to come with a bit of maturity concerns, but he’s one of the best defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many have said that he has the highest ceiling of all DL players in this year’s class. That is both a huge compliment and a bit of caution as well.

One of the most well-run and successful NFL franchises this century should be able to get the most out of Nolen, and he’d be sharing a position room with the great Chris Jones, so this could be an overall outstanding situation for KC and Nolen himself.

The Chiefs do have a ton of offensive needs, so if this first-round pick was a running back, wide receiver, tight end, or tackle, that could fly as well.

It simply might be too hard for GM Brett Veach to pass up on Nolen. With his higher ceiling, that might be enough to take a swing here, as the Chiefs have constantly had picks at the bottom of rounds with all the success they have had in recent years.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

If you want to talk about unfair, how about Luther Burden III on the Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles did lose a good bit on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, as players like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat are no longer in the picture.

The Eagles could very, very easily go DL here in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Burden might be too good of a player to pass up at pick 32. Philly blew out the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and will look to join the elite bunch of franchises that have won multiple Super Bowls in a row.

The roster does need a bit more work, but I would never doubt Howie Roseman, who is a wizard of a GM.