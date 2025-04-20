2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The New York Jets could use a well-rounded player like Tyler Warren on their offense. The team doesn't have much at all at TE and apparently are very interested in him. He's the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and can both block and catch.

The Jets have to get another weapon or two for Justin Fields or whoever they decide is their long-term QB. This might seem like a very rich spot for a tight end, but he's one of the few blue-chip prospect in this draft class.

New York blew it up this past offseason, bringing in Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Darren Mougey. Glenn was recently the defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, and Mougey spent years in the Denver Broncos front office.

8. Denver Broncos (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Trade! The Denver Broncos make a major trade, moving up 12 slots with the Carolina Panthers to take Ashton Jeanty, a generational running back prospect from Boise State. The Broncos truly might be an Ashton Jeanty away from legitimate contention, and Denver's roster is plenty good enough to make a bold move like this in the first round.

Denver will have to part with draft capital to make this happen, but we do know that Panthers GM Dan Morgan straight-up said that they would be interested in moving down. This eighth pick could be a logical spot for Broncos GM George Paton to execute this move for Jeanty.

It'll be interesting to see if a team like the Jaguars, Raiders, or even Jets take Jeanty. If not, it would not shock me if multiple teams tried to trade up to take the running back, who is the clear-cut best in the NFL Draft class.