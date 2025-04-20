2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

9. New Orleans Saints - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New Orleans Saints have all of a sudden become a very interesting team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Derek Carr is all of a sudden dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact is availability for the 2025 NFL Season. Frankly, this team should not have signed Carr to begin with, but here we are.

The Saints are rudderless and aren't really building to anything notable. They hire Kellen Moore as their new head coach and somehow signed veterans in free agency. What this team needs is a total rebuild - they should blow this roster up and start from scratch. Well, they could slowly begin this process by taking some players in the 2025 NFL Draft who could provide some long-term stability and are also obviously on their cheap rookie contracts.

Tet McMillan is a great wide receiver prospect and is there for the taking with the ninth pick in this NFL mock draft. The Saints could be solid candidates to take a QB here, so Shedeur Sanders must be considered.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks might have both tackle and guard versatility in the NFL. He could be their long-term answer at left tackle. The Chicago Bears invested big-time into their offensive line in free agency, signing Drew Dalman and swinging two trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

All of a sudden, this unit looks quite good, but they do need to try and draft-and-develop at left tackle. Teams can spend big along the offensive line, but home-grown talent is the best talent here.

The Bears take Banks in their efforts to become the Chicago version of the Detroit Lions. New head coach Ben Johnson spent a few years with the Lions as their offensive coordinator.