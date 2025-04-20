2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49es have commonly been mocked a cornerback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Will Johnson would be a great pick for them, but this team could also look to invest some resources into the trenches and perhaps get stronger along the offensive line.

This team is clearly trying to rebuild a bit, as former key players like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Deebo Samuel have moved on. It would not shock me if other veteran players ended up getting dealt at the NFL trade deadline if the success isn't there.

The Niners don't have a great roster and need to restart a new era of 49ers football. Will Johnson could be a great start, and with them having a ton of draft picks, this could be a franchise-altering rookie class when it's all said and done.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys have again had another terrible offseason with questionable decisions. Mike McCarthy is no longer the head coach, and stud pass rusher Micah Parsons still does not have a long-term deal. Zack Martin retired this offseason, and their biggest free agent signing might have been Javonte Williams.

Who knows what the Cowboys are trying to do for the 2025 NFL Season, but it's probably not going to work. They do need a running mate for CeeDee Lamb on offense and could get that person in Matthew Golden, the well-rounded receiver from Texas.

If nothing else, Dak Prescott should have another viable weapon to throw to, and that could help him return to his old form. He missed much of the 2024 NFL Season with that nasty hamstring injury. Golden to the Cowboys at pick 12 in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft.