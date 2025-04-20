2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Someone who seems to be one of the safer prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft is Tyler Booker, the talented guard from Alabama, and he is a true guard in every sense of the world. The Miami Dolphins are a total mess and do not appear to have any direction. It's unclear how safe GM Chris Grier is at this point, but the latest news coming from Miami is that the team is going to be exploring ways to move on from Jalen Ramsey.

They literally just rewarded him with a fresh extension, so this situation is all a bit odd, and when you couple that with the roster not being all that special and QB Tua Tagovailoa not being good enough to hand with the big-guns in the AFC, the Dolphins are not going to go anywhere in 2025. If nothing else, they can stand to beef up the trenches.

It could help them protect their QB longer and could also help them play a bit more competitively when the weather gets cold. Tyler Booker would be a solid pick for this directionless franchise.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts do have needs at guard and tight end, and those seem to be their most urgent needs. Well, with Tyler Booker off the board, the Colts pivot to an elite receiving tight end in Colston Loveland, who could be the lone missing weapon on offense.

It's really a shame that the team doesn't have a viable QB, as their weaponry on offense is flat-out legit. Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will compete for the starting job in one of the more underwhelming QB situations the NFL has seen in quite some time. Colston Loveland to the Colts with pick 14 in this NFL mock draft.