2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons might be close to figuring this thing out. They notably drafted Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that came after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal. Them doing homework at QB like this wasn't necessarily wrong, but they definitely did not have to pay Cousins all of that money if they intended to draft a first-round rookie.

With Penix now clearly the guy in Atlanta, the Falcons have to field the best roster possible, and a strong defense is able to directly help the offense. Atlanta needs to improve and get younger and more explosive along the defensive line. Jalon Walker is a neat player who could potentially float between EDGE and inside linebacker.

He could be that fun utility player that can operate in multiple roles within the defense. He'd be a solid pick for the Falcons in the middle of the first round and is one of the best prospects in this class.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Even after signing Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat, and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Arizona Cardinals are still making huge investments along the defensive line, grabbing some future production with Shemar Stewart. The Cardinals came into the 2025 NFL Offseason with a huge need along the defensive line, and they totally shut the door on that position in a great way.

With another strong NFL Draft class, the Cardinals could legitimately compete for the NFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season. At one point during the 2024 NFL Season, they were 6-4 and in first place, so do not count this team out from being frisky next year.

From 2023 into 2024, they doubled their win total from four to eight.