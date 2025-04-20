2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full seven-round mock draft with shocking picks

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

With the uncertainty regarding Trey Hendrickson, it would not be a bad idea for the Cincinnati Bengals to draft a first-round pass rusher. As of now, there is nothing to indicate that the Bengals and Hendrickson will agree to a long-term deal, so a trade could be on the horizon.

Cincy was able to get two deals done for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, but what they probably should have done is extend Chase and Hendrickson, trading Higgins instead. This roster isn't all that great and is pretty top-heavy if you ask me.

They'll need to hit on some immediate-impact players on defense if they want to get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season. They have gone 9-8 in each of the last two years and sported one of the NFL's worst defenses in the 2024 season.

Mike Green could instantly help the defensive line and is their pick in this mock draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Seattle Seahawks need some offensive line help in the worst way and could truly take a guard or tackle. Seattle notably moved on from Geno Smith, trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. They take Josh Simmons in this mock draft and will now try to build a contending team around Sam Darnold.

Seattle won 10 games last year but missed the playoffs, which kind of tells you what position they were in as a franchise with Geno Smith as their QB. If nothing else, Darnold at least gives you a higher ceiling, as he is a better athlete and has a better arm than Smith does.

