2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

23. Green Bay Packers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Green Bay Packers could seriously make some strides in the NFC North in the 2025 NFL Season. The Detroit Lions lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, and the Minnesota Vikings are likely handing the keys over to de-facto rookie QB, JJ McCarthy.

With both Detroit and Minnesota in a position to regress a bit, this could help the Packers improve some. Green Bay went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season and lost in the first round of the postseason. They are filled with a ton of good players, but will need to find some truly elite difference-makers to take their team to the next level.

Luther Burden III, the explosive WR from Missouri, could be that type of player on the offensive side of the ball. Burden is ridiculous with the ball in his hands and could instantly become a high-end mismatch player for head coach Matt LaFleur and QB Jordan Love.

Jordan Love might be someone to watch as a massive breakout candidate in 2025. The Packers take Burden at pick 23 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

I applaud what the Minnesota Vikings have done this offseason. They have bolstered their offensive line with Will Fries and Ryan Kelly, and have also beefed up their defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. It does feel like they are wanting to load this roster up as much as possible for JJ McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season.

The Vikes keep up with the huge trenches investment and grab James Pearce Jr from Tennessee. Pearce is a hyper-athletic player and someone who could give them a ton of production in certain pass-rush packages on long downs.

If McCarthy can find some sort of instant success in 2025, the Vikings truly might not skip a beat from the 2024 NFL Season.