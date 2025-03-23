2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

27. Baltimore Ravens - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

It always seems like the Baltimore Ravens need some help in the secondary. I went with Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State at pick 27. We have talked about the Ravens a lot here. They again got bounced out of the playoffs after just one postseason victory in 2024. The last time this team won more than a game in the playoffs was all the way back in 2012. Furthermore, Lamar Jackson got snubbed of his third NFL MVP last season.

You simply have to wonder if certain coaches have hit their max with the Ravens and are the ones holding this team back? We’ll see how 2025 goes, but it’s been pretty tough sledding for Baltimore when the postseason rolls around.

Perhaps improving the secondary can raise all units of the defense in 2025. It’s hard to pinpoint what the Ravens would need on the offensive side of the ball, as Lamar Jackson was outstanding, and the unit overall was magical last year.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Brutal defensive injuries really prevented the Detroit Lions from at least making it to the Super Bowl, which is what many people thought was going to happen with this team in the 2024 NFL Season. They should return many of their injured players in 2025, which is great. They should still continue to invest into their defense, so I went with a young rusher in Nic Scourton.

Slowly but surely, the Lions have extended many of their top players, so they will need to continue hitting on some young, cheap players from the NFL Draft. Nic Scourton could enter into a stellar situation with the Lions defense, being able to play alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Can the Lions avoid regression in 2025? They did lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this offseason. Detroit will be a hugely interesting team to follow in 2025.