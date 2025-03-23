2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs use their first-round pick on Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. The Chiefs got blown out in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a total drubbing. The Chiefs have seen some transition along their offensive line this offseason - they traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and signed Jaylon Moore to be their left tackle.

Both tackle and guard are still needs, but so is their defensive line. To try and become the AFC version of the Eagles, the Chiefs grab DT Tyleik Williams.

Chris Jones is getting up there in age, and this is simply an extremely valuable position for any team to take in the first round. Beyond the DT, guard, and tackle spots, the Chiefs could also use noticeable help at running back, wide receiver, and even tight end.

Kansas City, in my opinion, does not have nearly as good of a roster as some think. They get too reliant on Patrick Mahomes at times, so GM Brett Veach really has to hit this draft class out of the park in 2025.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Philadelphia Eagles probably expected to lose Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency. They also moved on from both James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and traded away CJ Gardner-Johnson. Mekhi Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, so there have been a ton of notable exits for the Eagles this offseason, and that usually does happen when a team wins the Super Bowl.

Philly uses pick 32 in this NFL Mock Draft on Walter Nolen from Ole Miss. It’s a typical Howie Roseman pick, and Roseman’s roster-building is perhaps the best in the NFL. Teams should really try to copy how the Eagles go about building their teams up, as they always seem to have a top-tier roster.

In their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025, the Eagles take a player at a huge position of need. With the first round over, let’s get into the second round.