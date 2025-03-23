2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

Round 2
Here are the Round 2 picks. Let’s highlight the major ones.
33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
34. New York Giants - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
38. New England Patriots - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
39. Chicago Bears - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
40. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
41. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
42. New York Jets - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
43. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
44. Dallas Cowboys - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
45. Indianapolis Colts - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
46. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
47. Arizona Cardinals - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
49. New England Patriots (via CIN) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
50. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
52. Seattle Seahawks - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
54. Green Bay Packers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
56. Buffalo Bills - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
57. Carolina Panthers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
58. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
59. Baltimore Ravens - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
60. Detroit Lions - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
61. Washington Commanders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
62. Buffalo Bills - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
The Browns kick things off by taking Omarion Hampton from UNC. Hampton could easily hear his name called in the first round, but the Browns get him at pick 33 in our latest mock draft. At pick 50, the Seattle Seahawks grab QB Jalen Milroe. Sam Darnold’s deal is effectively a one-year pact, so it’s clear that the Seahawks did not show a slam-dunk, unquestionably strong level of confidence that Darnold can be their long-term plan.
A few picks later, we actually see another major QB move, as the Carolina Panthers grab Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Bryce Young did show a lot after his benching in 2024, but this is some high-end, developmental insurance for the Panthers.
Let’s get into the third and final round of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft.