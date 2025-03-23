2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

Round 2

Here are the Round 2 picks. Let’s highlight the major ones.

33. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

34. New York Giants - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

38. New England Patriots - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

39. Chicago Bears - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

40. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

41. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

42. New York Jets - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

43. San Francisco 49ers - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

44. Dallas Cowboys - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

45. Indianapolis Colts - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

46. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

47. Arizona Cardinals - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

49. New England Patriots (via CIN) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

50. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

51. Denver Broncos - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Seattle Seahawks - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

54. Green Bay Packers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

56. Buffalo Bills - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

57. Carolina Panthers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

59. Baltimore Ravens - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

61. Washington Commanders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

62. Buffalo Bills - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

The Browns kick things off by taking Omarion Hampton from UNC. Hampton could easily hear his name called in the first round, but the Browns get him at pick 33 in our latest mock draft. At pick 50, the Seattle Seahawks grab QB Jalen Milroe. Sam Darnold’s deal is effectively a one-year pact, so it’s clear that the Seahawks did not show a slam-dunk, unquestionably strong level of confidence that Darnold can be their long-term plan.

A few picks later, we actually see another major QB move, as the Carolina Panthers grab Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Bryce Young did show a lot after his benching in 2024, but this is some high-end, developmental insurance for the Panthers.

Let’s get into the third and final round of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft.