2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal, but this could merely be them wanting to raise the floor of their QB room. Winston is notorious for being a beloved teammate, and it seems like he firmly understands what his role is as a QB in the NFL at this point. He can come in and, with solid coaching, hold the fort down for a little while.

The Giants signing Winston absolutely keeps them in play to not only sign Aaron Rodgers, but if that doesn’t happen, still take to the 2025 NFL Draft to grab Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. Sanders is a relatively polished prospect who is above average from the pocket and who has a very accurate arm.

Sanders does hold onto the ball for too long at times, but head coach Brian Daboll is a solid offensive mind and should be able to get the most out of the QB - whatever that looks like at the NFL level. A QB room of Sanders and Winston is actually substantive.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (via NE) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Trade! After extending both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals trade into the top 10 and take Mason Graham from Michigan. This is a massive, uncharacteristic move from the Bengals front office - this team is clearly wanting to fix their defense.

And I could absolutely see them doing this even if they were able to also retain Trey Hendrickson on a long-term deal as well. Their defense was their undoing in 2024, so even if this unit is average in 2025, Cincy will be a top team in the entire NFL. Mason Graham heads to a defense where he could be the focal point for years to come. This is an aggressive move by the Bengals.