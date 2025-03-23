2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New Orleans Saints need some young, cheap talent on the roster. They take Armand Membou from Missouri at pick nine in this mock draft. The Saints have not embraced any sort of rebuild this offseason. In fact, they have actually been, yet again, adding to their roster with free agency signings.

It’s a seriously odd situation for the Saints. GM Mickey Loomis seems to not have a single clue what he’s doing if you ask me, but his job is safe, and the Saints just hired Kellen Moore to be their new head coach.

At pick nine, the Saints take Armand Membou, who could be both a guard and a tackle at the NFL level. This is a sound selection for the Saints, and Membou could be an instant hit at the NFL. With how weak the NFC South is, I guess New Orleans could realistically compete for the division crown in the 2025 NFL Season.

10. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears have added a trio of starting offensive linemen this offseason, trading for Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and signing Drew Dalman in free agency. This gives the Bears a ton of flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft to perhaps take a top-tier offensive prospect. However, they keep investing into the trenches and grab the toolsy Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

If the Bears’ trench play does improve like he think it should in 2025, this team could at least compete for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. I would not be shocked if they even hung around in the NFC North race for a while - with the Detroit Lions losing their coordinators and the Minnesota Vikings turning to JJ McCarthy, the Bears could close the gap a bit.

They grab another player at a huge position of need in the first round of this mock draft.