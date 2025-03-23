2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

11. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers have said goodbye to a ton of foundational players this offseason including Deebo Samuel Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga in what could be a re-tooling offseason. This is the smart, right move by the 49ers front office. They could not keep this up with the same players. Many of them were getting old and failing to consistently stay on the field.

The Niners shift their roster-building focus a bit and actually grab a top OL prospect in Tyler Booker from Alabama. Booker is a sure-fire Day 1 starter at guard, and the 49ers did lose Aaron Banks in free agency.

I would also expect this team to extend Brock Purdy this offseason. Purdy is a good QB, but he might not be the truly elite QB that can lead this team to a Super Bowl. After two Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2023, the 49ers turn the page a bit this offseason and reset at positions of need.

12. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With the Dallas Cowboys trading up to pick eight, the Carolina Panthers settle in with the 12th pick, and they are still able to land who many think is the top WR prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft in Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.

I have seen some people say that McMillan is reliant too much on his physical profile to win on routes and that is route-runner simply isn’t all that good, but I have also seen other people say that this is a top-notch wide receiver prospect. The Panthers take a chance on McMillan, potentially giving Bryce Young an alpha WR1 for the long-term.

If Young can’t hit his stride in 2025, it would not shock me to see the Panthers going in a different direction at the quarterback position.