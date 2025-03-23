2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking team trades into top 10 in three-round mock

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Getting a legitimate tight end who can block and catch passes is going to be huge for the Miami Dolphins. The Shanahan-style offense that Mike McDaniel likes to run does need a legitimate, well-rounded tight end. Tyler Warren is absolutely that kind of player and someone who could seriously go inside the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He is the best tight end prospect in this year’s draft and is going to have an instant impact as a rookie. The Dolphins do need to acquire more players who can play with a nastier edge and overall make them more competitive when the weather gets cold. It sounds silly, but this team simply can’t play that well when the temperature drops.

This, coupled with Tua Tagovailoa not being able to stay on the field consistently has prevented the Dolphins from hitting their stride, and it feels like the 2025 NFL Season is the do-or-die year for this current group of Dolphins players and coaches.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Indianapolis Colts lost Will Fries and Ryan Kelly in free agency. Kelvin Banks Jr is a tackle, but he could kick inside to guard and be a Day 1 starter at an interior spot along the offensive line for Indy, who actually spent a bit of money in free agency for the first time in a while.

Their most notable signings include Daniel Jones, Chavarius Ward, and Cam Bynum. Jones is likely competing with Anthony Richardson for the starting spot in 2025, which is simply not what the Colts likely wanted.

They surely wanted Richardson to have already established himself at this point, and with how terrible he’s been in the NFL, he might still have a huge hill to climb. Adding a starting offensive lineman to the mix is going to help the offense overall. They take Kelvin Banks Jr at pick 14.