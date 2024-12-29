2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

At pick 21 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers take Tyler Warren, the most explosive and dynamic tight end in the country. He played his college football at Penn State and may be someone who can provide some immediate production at the position for the Chargers.

LA is on their way to the postseason and seem to have a great thing going for them. They are really playing with house money and will do a ton of work in the offseason to bolster the weapons on offense. The offense is really just Justin Herbert, JK Dobbins, and Ladd McConkey.

I would expect Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz to be very aggressive with free agency and perhaps a trade. He could cap it all off in the coming NFL Draft and take someone like Tyler Warren. Could the Kansas City Chiefs have some tough and legitimate competition for the division in 2025 and beyond?

22. New Orleans Saints (via DEN) - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

In their trade-down spot with the Denver Broncos, who traded up for RB Ashton Jeanty, the New Orleans Saints take Isaiah Bond, a WR from Texas. The Saints desperately need to embrace some sort of rebuild, and I am not sure it would do this team any good to keep General Manager Mickey Loomis in the picture.

Loomis got them into this mess, so how can they trust him that he will get them out of it? Anyway, I went with Bond and gave the Saints another young weapon on offense. I could see this team addressing the defensive line or secondary, and this could also depend on what full-time head coach they hire.

A name that may make sense for this job is Aaron Glenn, who was on the defensive coaching staff for a while in New Orleans. Isaiah Bond is the pick for the Saints here.