2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

23. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR) - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs move up in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and take someone who could be a sure-thing at the NFL level in Emeka Egbuka, a wide receiver from Ohio State. I feel like me saying that last part is plenty enough reason for the Chiefs to make a move like this. Ohio State wide receivers are doing their thing in the NFL right now, and it’s been a very good WR school for some time.

LSU is probably the best, but OSU could be a close second. Anyway, the Chiefs look to bring in another young WR to perhaps pair with Rashee Rice for the long-term. The Chiefs lost Rice to a season-ending injury and just recently got Hollywood Brown back into the lineup. They also swung a trade for DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL Trade Deadline.

They do need another young WR in the building, but if they do not take one in the real NFL Draft, a top left tackle prospect could be on the menu.

24. Washington Commanders - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

At pick 24 here, the Washington Commanders add another player to their secondary in Malaki Starks from Georgia, the top safety in the country. Before the trade deadline passed this year, they traded for CB Marshon Lattimore, formerly of the New Orleans Saints, so with the selection of Starks, Washington is clearly making a huge push with this unit.

The team has been among the most shocking and best overall stories this year; with a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels and a first-year coaching staff, Washington is 10-5 on the season and right on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot.

We could see this team make a huge all-in push next offseason to build around Daniels on his rookie contract. Malaki Starks is their pick in this mock draft.