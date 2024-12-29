2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

27. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Green Bay Packers could look to move on from starting CB Jaire Alexander in some capacity this coming offseason. He’s been hurt for a while, and I just think that this team is ready to go in another direction with him. The Pack take Benjamin Morrison here in hopes that he can bring the same type of production into the secondary.

The Packers could be a sleeper team to make a Super Bowl run in the NFC, especially with how banged-up the Detroit Lions are. But if you ask me, it still feels like the Packers are a year away from being a true Super Bowl contender. Perhaps they prove me wrong this year.

Green Bay decides to add to their secondary with the Morrison selection to also try and help stop the high-flying passing offenses in the NFC North, which include QBs like Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, and Caleb Williams.

This feels like a safe pick.

28. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles are a very good team, but it feels like this club always has some sort of issue going on, and most of it seems to stem from head coach Nick Sirianni. I mean, what is that guy’s problem? It feels like he is acting childish at times, but you have to give credit where it’s due; the Eagles just win games.

To me, they could use some help at the ILB position. Vic Fangio, their defensive coordinator, would also probably love a pick like this as well. Campbell brings the entire package as an inside linebacker and would give the Eagles yet another enforcer along their defensive front.

This also keeps with the trend of GM Howie Roseman continuing to beef-up some of the most important parts of his rosters. The Eagles use pick 28 in this NFL mock draft on a top ILB player.