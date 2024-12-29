2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

29. Buffalo Bills - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

I was most definitely wrong about the Buffalo Bills coming into this season, but I was not the only one wrong about them. Buffalo is getting borderline MVP play from Josh Allen, their high-end franchise QB. They’re also finally seeing an offense where Allen does not always have to play hero ball. They took WR Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed WR Curtis Samuel in free agency, and also swung a trade for WR Amari Cooper.

They’ve got a stud tight end in Dalton Kincaid and a strong offensive line. Running back James Cook is among the best in the NFL at his position, so Buffalo may look to address the defensive side of the ball. I went with Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

The Bills may opt to bolster the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, as they have a pretty complete offensive line and may not do a ton more with the group of playmakers on offense. GM Brandon Beane tricked us! He’s done a great job with this roster and there is no reason to think he won’t continue to do a great job.

30. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings might make a huge mistake if they let QB Sam Darnold leave in free agency. I just feel like I needed to get that out into the open. Darnold has been insane this year and is deserving of some type of raise.

Anyway, the Vikings have a pretty strong roster, but in my opinion, they could bolster their secondary a bit, and this is especially true with long-time safety Harrison Smith getting very old. In this NFL mock draft, I went with safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.

If Brian Flores does not get poached for a head coaching job this coming cycle, he may pound the table for a defensive back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.