2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

31. Detroit Lions - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Detroit Lions are a very special football team that has unfortunately gotten severely bitten by the injury bug this year. The Lions felt like the slam-dunk best team in the NFL, and that was the case for a while, but their mounting injuries makes it hard for me to personally see them making a deep playoff run.

They can still look to bolster the defensive line when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, as it feels like they have finally brought in the correct players in the secondary. It seems like the defensive front is what GM Brad Holmes is going to focus on this coming offseason. And I can actually see them looking at bringing in another WR as well. In this mock draft, the Lions take Derrick Harmon, a defensive tackle from Oregon.

If Holmes plays his cards right this coming offseason, the Lions could head into the 2025 NFL Season with the best offensive and defensive lines in the NFL, which would make them a very tough out.

32. Los Angeles Rams (via KC) - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Rams accepted that trade way down to the last pick in the first round. They look to bolster their wide receiver room with Tre Harris from Ole Miss. I could see the Rams targeting the position group considering Cooper Kupp is beginning to age and endure some injuries.

And with the way QB Matthew Stafford has played recently, the Rams may feel confident that he still has a few more years left in him. That could give Los Angeles some flexibility in the coming NFL Draft to target someone like Tre Harris.

I could also see the Rams trying to improve their secondary, but that could come in the later rounds as well. Harris is the pick here to cap-off the first round.

There you have it, our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.