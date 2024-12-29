2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

3. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars have am much better roster than their record indicates, so this team really has no business picking this high. This is a similar roster to the one that went 9-8 in 2022, won the AFC South, and won a playoff game. If you ask me, the Jaguars simply need the right coaching staff. Someone like Mike Vrabel would be a great fit. He'd return to the AFC South and would be able to win this division in year one, as it's not a good one.

The Jaguars bolster the trenches in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with Will Campbell from LSU. Oddly enough, the Jaguars traded former starting left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings, and then they extended OT Walker Little. If you ask me, the Jags could use another tackle and could simply use another starting-caliber player along the offensive line.

Will Campbell is the pick here at third overall. If you ask me, this Jaguars team could be yet another breakout team in 2025. They broke out in 2022 and have since endured two brutal seasons. They might complete the circle again and be a frisky team next season.

4. Tennessee Titans - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Tennessee Titans benched Will Levis recently, and it does not seem like they are willing to give him another shot. I mean yeah, they can keep him on the roster in 2025 and have Levis and some other QB battle it out for the starting job, but you just never know. If you ask me, the Titans should pay attention to what happens with Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

I am not sure the Niners are 100% certain that they want to extend Purdy. Perhaps a trade could be best for both sides over there. Anyway, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders gone, the Titans go with WR Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. WR Tyler Boyd is a free agent in 2025 and they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They need to yet another young body in the WR room. I went with McMillian, who could be the first WR off the board in a few months.