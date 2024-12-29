2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

7. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

I mean, this is just nasty stuff for the Chicago Bears. This team stinks and has a ton of problems with their offensive line and coaching staff, but if you ask me, them getting both right this offseason does shoot them up a tier or two.

This team is not all that far away from being competent once again. The offensive line should be the top priority this coming offseason for Ryan Poles, if he is still the one calling the shots. It's odd that a former OL player in Poles neglected the OL like he has with the Bears.

Caleb Williams is also a QB that gets sacked a lot anyway, so that kind of doubles the issue. I went with Kelvin Banks Jr, the talented tackle from Texas. The Bears have to do what it takes to not only hire the right coaching staff, but to also protect Williams, who they used the no. 1 overall pick on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

8. Carolina Panthers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Carolina Panthers have shown some 'schmutz' in recent weeks, so this team could be quietly flying under the radar this coming offseason and into 2025. Carolina traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants, so they do need to try and replace the pass rush that left them when Burns left.

I mocked Abdul Carter to them here at pick eight. The Panthers could also target a top WR prospect to try and give Bryce Young an elite target. The offensive line is solid in Carolina, and their run game is in a good spot. If they can bolster the pass rush and add another weapon or two on offense, the Panthers might be cooking a bit.

And they play in the weak NFC South, so this team has the capability to make some noise in 2025 and beyond. Bryce Young playing decent football in recent weeks does give them something of substance to grab onto this coming offseason.

The Panthers take Carter in this NFL mock draft.