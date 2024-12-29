2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

9. New York Jets - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The New York Jets take Travis Hunter after he shockingly falls to pick nine of this 2025 NFL mock draft. It may be a bit surprising to see the Heisman Trophy winner fall this far, but here we are. The New York Jets could use some help at both WR and CB, so perhaps Hunter can contribute at both positions.

Just about nothing has gone right for the Jets this year - they are 4-11 on the year and are obviously picking inside the top-10. Surely they thought that their record would be flipped at this point of the 2024 NFL Season. New York fired Robert Saleh, and it seems like the team began to truly unravel after their Week 4 loss against the Denver Broncos.

And to be fair, the Jets do have a ton of talent on their roster, so it's not like former GM Joe Douglas didn't know what he was doing. It is not clear who the Jets will hire to be their new head coach and general manager, but them having Travis Hunter falling into their laps is hard for them to pass up at this point.

10. Denver Broncos (via NO) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Denver Broncos make a huge trade up the NFL Draft board and trade with the New Orleans Saints at pick 10. Broncos' head coach Sean Payton was obviously coaching the Saints for some time, so he does have a ton of connections with the team, and being that the Broncos are probably going to go all-in around Bo Nix, it would make sense that this team makes a move like this.

Denver is not getting enough out of their backfield, so they could look to someone like Ashton Jeanty from Boise State, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Jeanty can do it all as a RB, but is a bit undersized. There were rumblings that Denver was trying to sign Josh Jacobs last offseason, and Sean Payton does have a record of investing top-dollar and top-resources into the RB position.

The Broncos are missing a stud RB1 and another playmaker at either WR or TE, so Ashton Jeanty can cross one of those off of their to-do list. The team is getting some encouraging play from rookie QB Bo Nix, but the offensive skill players are just not good enough, so this is going to be a huge area of need in 2025 and beyond for this franchise.

Ashton Jeanty to the Mile High makes a lot of sense.