2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

11. San Francisco 49ers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers probably need to restart this thing. The team has totally bottomed-out this year, as many of their core players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and others have been hurt and just haven't played that well this year. The Niners saw their Super Bowl window slam shut here in 2024.

And there is no need to try and run this thing back in 2025 - the Niners need to rebuild from the trenches and bring in some new blood. A great selection for them in the 2024 NFL Draft is guard Tyler Booker from Alabama. Even in today's NFL, games are still won from the inside, out, so the trenches are always a necessity.

With Trent Williams getting older, it also would not shock me to see this team try and find a long-term replacement for him. And another big situation with this team to monitor is what they will do with the contract of Brock Purdy. It's clear Purdy should not be among the highest-paid QBs in the NFL, and to me, he fits into that "QB middle class" with guys like Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield.

The Niners have a lot of issues to sort out this coming offseason, but they can add a top OL prospect with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

12. Miami Dolphins - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

The Miami Dolphins are the AFC version of the San Francisco 49ers. They have a good-not-great QB who can't carry a team when needed and probably need to rebuild. The Dolphins have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but some of their best talent aren't in the trenches, which is an issue.

So, like the Niners, I would not be shocked to see this team grab an OL prospect. I went with Jonah Savaiinaea, someone who is probably going to kick inside and play guard at the NFL level. Miami is essentially eliminated from the playoffs, and even if they got in by some miracle, they would not win a game.

Tua Tagovailoa again got hurt this year, so protecting him, especially after the contract they gave him, is a wise idea.