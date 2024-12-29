2025 NFL Mock Draft: This first-round mock draft will make your head spin

15. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Dallas Cowboys have several needs on both sides of the ball and should probably consider a major rebuild if you ask me. They inked both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to some record extensions recently, so it's not likely they blow it all up. Dallas may again try to apply a quick fix to what needs fixing to then try and run it back in 2025.

To be fair, this is not a bad team; yeah, they're not great, but if you ask me, them continuing to roll with Dak Prescott tells me that they are not all that serious about winning a Super Bowl. Anyway, the Cowboys do need another viable wide receiver, and at pick 15 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they land Luther Burden, a top WR prospect from Missouri. Burden could be the perfect compliment to CeeDee Lamb on offense and could be what Dallas is missing.

I would also assume that they will add another running back and maybe another starter along the offensive line as well.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals simply need more talent on their roster, period. General Manager Monti Ossenfort inherited a roster missing a ton of talent, and he's not been on the job for long. The Cards could benefit from beefing up their defensive line, and that is exactly what they do in this NFL mock draft, taking Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.

The Cardinals were 6-4 at one point and in first place in the NFC West, but they just could not hold up and now find themselves out of playoff contention entirely. Kyler Murray has also not been great lately, which is a slight issue. Perhaps another offseason of adding as much talent as possible is what this team needs to get back on the right track for the long-term. They do have a good bit in place at the moment.