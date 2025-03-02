2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

27. Baltimore Ravens: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

There is simply no team like the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft when it comes to stealing guys late in just about every round. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta always seems to get the best value at every turn of the draft regardless of the Ravens consistently picking late, and this would be no different.

There were points in the 2024 season that we – and many others – had Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce going in the top two or three picks of our 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios. Pearce might not be a lock for the top-five overall picks anymore, but he’s still got the ability to get to the quarterback consistently.

And a pass rusher of his caliber at this point won’t be ignored by a team like the Ravens. They don’t let these guys slip through the cracks. They will take him if he’s available and reap the immediate benefits.

28. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

There are some guys you watch compete and just know they are a perfect fit for certain teams in the NFL process. The Detroit Lions have a “type” when it comes to guys who play with a ruggedness and toughness and Grey Zabel fits what that team is all about.

With right guard Kevin Zeitler slated for NFL free agency, the Lions need to make sure they don’t miss a beat on the offensive line and while he’s coming from North Dakota State, Zabel is considered one of the best interior linemen in this year’s class.

There’s always a chance we see the Lions go defense with this pick considering they had so many injuries on that side of the ball, but I think we’ll see them go after defense heavily in NFL free agency and GM Brad Holmes will continue to trust his eyes when it comes to drafting for the trenches offensively. Zabel is a fun first-round fit for this team.