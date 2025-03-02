2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

67. Cleveland Browns: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

71. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

72. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

73. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

74. Carolina Panthers: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

75. San Francisco 49ers: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

76. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

77. New England Patriots: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

78. Arizona Cardinals: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

79. Washington Commanders: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

80. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

82. Seattle Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

85. Denver Broncos: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

87. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

89. Houston Texans: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

90. Los Angeles Rams: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green

91. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

92. New York Jets: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

93. New Orleans Saints: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

94. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF

98. Miami Dolphins: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

99. San Francisco 49ers: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma

100. Los Angeles Rams: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

101. Detroit Lions: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

This year’s draft class is not exactly known for its top-end talent, but the depth of the class really seems to shine through when you start to look at different scenarios going into Day 2.

The third round of this 2025 NFL mock draft includes a number of big-name players including Maxwell Hairston right at the top with his sub-4.3 speed. He could go as high as the 1st or 2nd round but gives the Giants an absolute steal here in the early third round after getting their quarterback situation taken care of early on (and getting him a weapon in the 2nd round).

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys get themselves a couple of playmakers at the running back position in Jordan James and Quinshon Judkins, once again flexing the depth at running back in this class overall.

The Jaguars land Darien Porter out of Iowa State, one of a handful of fascinating Day 2 prospects from the Cyclones program. He’s got a wild combination of size and speed for the cornerback position at 6-foot-3 with a 4.30 in the 40-yard dash.

The Eagles continue to find great value in the trenches in this mock draft with Jamaree Caldwell late in the 3rd round. He could help them replace Milton Williams, who could price himself out of range in 2025 NFL free agency.