2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
67. Cleveland Browns: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
71. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
72. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
73. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
74. Carolina Panthers: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
75. San Francisco 49ers: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
76. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
78. Arizona Cardinals: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
79. Washington Commanders: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
80. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
82. Seattle Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
85. Denver Broncos: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
87. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
89. Houston Texans: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
90. Los Angeles Rams: Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
91. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
92. New York Jets: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
93. New Orleans Saints: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
94. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon
97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF
98. Miami Dolphins: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
99. San Francisco 49ers: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma
100. Los Angeles Rams: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
101. Detroit Lions: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
This year’s draft class is not exactly known for its top-end talent, but the depth of the class really seems to shine through when you start to look at different scenarios going into Day 2.
The third round of this 2025 NFL mock draft includes a number of big-name players including Maxwell Hairston right at the top with his sub-4.3 speed. He could go as high as the 1st or 2nd round but gives the Giants an absolute steal here in the early third round after getting their quarterback situation taken care of early on (and getting him a weapon in the 2nd round).
The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys get themselves a couple of playmakers at the running back position in Jordan James and Quinshon Judkins, once again flexing the depth at running back in this class overall.
The Jaguars land Darien Porter out of Iowa State, one of a handful of fascinating Day 2 prospects from the Cyclones program. He’s got a wild combination of size and speed for the cornerback position at 6-foot-3 with a 4.30 in the 40-yard dash.
The Eagles continue to find great value in the trenches in this mock draft with Jamaree Caldwell late in the 3rd round. He could help them replace Milton Williams, who could price himself out of range in 2025 NFL free agency.