2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes skyrocketing QB

9. New Orleans Saints: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Speaking of NFC South teams adding pass rushers…The New Orleans Saints just hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach. As much as he’d love to come in and immediately have the same success offensively as he did in Philly, what’s one thing you immediately learn from the school of Howie Roseman?

You can never have too many pass rushers…

The Saints have a chance to actually do some damage in the NFC South this year. That division is wide open, and if the Saints are fully healthy, they should be able to be competitive. But that defense needs to get younger from the inside out and Shemar Stewart is one of the most athletic guys you will see off the edge.

It’s either tight end or pass rusher here for the Saints if I’m making the call, and Stewart’s performance at the NFL Combine might push him over the edge.

10. Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Chicago Bears’ 2025 offseason is already off to a rather brutal start, and that’s before it even gets started. The Bears have already missed out on one of the top offensive linemen in NFL Free Agency…because he didn’t make it there.

There were some rumblings that the Kansas City Chiefs would not be holding on to Trey Smith via the franchise tag, and then they did. Smith was supposed to be the primary focus of new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in free agency, but now the Bears will have to pivot.

Chicago used a top-10 pick a couple of years ago on right tackle Darnell Wright, and now they could be looking at using another top 10 pick on a player to fit right next to him in Armand Membou. Membou could be the best lineman in this class when all is said and done.