2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers were desperate throughout the 2024 season for a jolt off the edge, but they’ve just struggled to find the right combination there since Shaquil Barrett’s elite production. That might be a little bit too high of a bar to set, but this team has absolutely invested highly in guys in recent years, using a first-round pick on Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as well as investing high picks in Payton Turner, Calijah Kancey, and Vita Vea on the interior.

This team has always built in the trenches but they might have to go back to the well to find someone to help them off the edge, even with a breakout 20-QB hit campaign from former third-round pick YaYa Diaby this past season.

Shemar Stewart has the length and athletic traits to be a disruptive edge player in the NFL, even if he doesn’t have great statistical production at the collegiate level. He’s one of those guys who you trust what you’re seeing on the tape and that the numbers will start to pile up once he gets to the big leagues.

20. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

You just can’t help but watch the Denver Broncos this past year and think that a player like Emeka Egbuka could have helped this team’s offense be even more competitive in their AFC playoff bid. Bo Nix had an outstanding rookie year for the Broncos, who finished with the 10th-best scoring offense in the NFL this past season.

That number is a little staggering considering the Broncos haven’t had a running game to speak of outside of a couple of games last year, and they were among the league’s worst when it came to separation and dropped passes.

Emeka Egbuka can solve a lot of major issues for this team including giving them a true go-to threat in the passing game. He’s going to get open consistently and with his strong hands, give the Broncos a true chain-mover and dynamic threat in space. Sean Payton will love his size and willingness to block as well.