2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

We’ve all got to be careful when it comes to the NFL Draft not to be prisoners of the moment, and that’s entirely possible when it comes to quarterbacks gaining hype during the offseason circuit. However, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is a name who has been creeping up over the last handful of weeks and seems to be the type of player NFL teams might like in a class where every QB prospect carries plenty of inherent risk.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it might be time to dive head-first into the young quarterback realm again. The Steelers could bring back Justin Fields or Russell Wilson again next year, but for what?

Pittsburgh will eventually have to find a quarterback they can truly build around again and Dart has the look of a guy who could run Arthur Smith’s offense well with his strong arm and athletic ability.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

One thing we know to be true about Jim Harbaugh is that his philosophy has always been to build in the trenches first and foremost. We saw the Chargers go after Joe Alt in the 1st round of last year’s draft, forsaking prospects like Malik Nabers to bring him in. And Alt was a home-run pick, even without the same fanfare as a guy like Nabers.

Harbaugh and the Chargers could definitely use one of the top tight ends in this class, but I don’t think he’d be too upset about having to go after one of his former Wolverines on the defensive line, especially an athlete like Kenneth Grant. Grant knows both Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and for those guys to be able to oversee his development at the professional level could get the most out of him and help him reach his high ceiling.