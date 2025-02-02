2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

23. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The NFL is undoubtedly a copycat league in many ways, and the Green Bay Packers might be looking at the outrageous success of the Quinyon Mithell pick for the Philadelphia Eagles and hoping they can get some of that type of action in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Packers somewhat shockingly passed on corners early and often in the 2025 NFL Draft despite the fact that they had a clear and obvious need there, both for the 2024 season and beyond. The urgency of the need at cornerback has ramped up here in 2025 and general manager Brian Gutekunst might have to double-dip at the position like he loves to do.

Getting Shavon Revel Jr. here at pick no. 23 could prove to be a great value for the Packers, too. Revel was being considered arguably the top corner in the class before an injury knocked him out of the 2024 season. He could be this draft cycle’s version of Quinyon Mitchell, a smaller school corner who comes in and has a big rookie year.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

The Minnesota Vikings are likely going to be breaking in “redshirt” rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy in the 2025 season, which means they need to make sure they have their bases covered all across the offensive line.

Christian Darrisaw will hopefully be back to form after injury at the left tackle position, but there are a number of notable players slated for free agency in 2025 including starting right guard Dalton Risner as well as starting left tackle (in place of the injured Darrisaw) Cam Robinson.

The Vikings will need to fortify their offensive line and given how expensive it is to hold an offensive line together these days, a top-flight interior line prospect like Tyler Booker could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. You’ve got to build a wall around your QB.