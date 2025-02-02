2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

25. Houston Texans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

It’s hard to believe that a player with the hype of a guy like Luther Burden could fall to this pick for the Houston Texans, but I don’t think Nick Caserio would be complaining.

We saw the Texans go after Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, and because Diggs got hurt, that trade didn’t work out at all. The other really unfortunate and longer-term injury news from this past season came in the form of another devastating leg injury for Tank Dell. Two years into his NFL career, the promising young star receiver has suffered scary injuries, and nobody’s sure what the road to recovery for this one is going to end up being.

The Texans need to add more weapons for CJ Stroud to pair with Nico Collins and Burden has the skills to really upgrade that offense. He’s one of the best in this year’s class at creating in space with the ball in his hands.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Los Angeles Rams have drafted so well in recent years, it would only figure that they’d get such a tremendous value in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, we’re months away and this might never happen, but this would fall completely in line with what the Rams have done in recent years. They’ve benefitted from guys falling down the board, and they’ve maximized value at every turn of the NFL Draft.

The Rams went from having a contender of a team that was a total Frankenstein of star players who came together to form a super team to now having a loaded young roster full of absolute dawgs in the trenches.

Kelvin Banks is going to have a long NFL career at either guard or tackle, and I would guess the Rams would envision him as their left tackle in this particular instance.