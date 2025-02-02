2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

27. Baltimore Ravens: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

It might seem like a bit of a stretch to see the Baltimore Ravens going after another round one receiver but maybe not if Matthew Golden falls down the board. There are a couple of situations that could lead to this, namely the potential that the Ravens will need to find a way to replace the target share left behind by Mark Andrews if the team does move on.

Yes, they’ll still have the trio of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Isaiah Likely to build around, but Golden could be a perfect fill-in as that third option at wide receiver.

The Ravens paid big money to keep Lamar Jackson around for the long haul. They are going to need as many playmakers as they can possibly get and perhaps if nothing else, Golden could hang on to a slam-dunk two-point conversion…

28. Detroit Lions: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

I don’t think there’s any question after what we saw at this past year that the Detroit Lions are going to build their defense a bit like a hockey team. As in, they need to be prepared for a total line change at any point in the year.

The Lions were absolutely decimated by injuries this past year and it was simply too much. The Titanic can stay afloat with water overflowing four compartments, but not five. At the end of the year, the Lions had a more impressive defense on injured reserve than many starting defenses in the NFL.

It was a shame to see it end the way it did for this team but it also highlighted the importance of just absolutely loading up if you’re Lions GM Brad Holmes this offseason. Getting a pass rusher like Donovan Ezeiruaku might not be the most glamorous pick this team could make but this guy can get after the quarterback.