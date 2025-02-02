2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

29. Washington Commanders: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

If you would have asked me before the start of the 2024 season what position the Washington Commanders were going to need in the 2025 NFL Draft, I would have undoubtedly said left tackle. It’s rare for that to not really change over the course of the year.

The nice thing for the Commanders is that nothing bad happened to Jayden Daniels as they went on an incredible run this past year. The good news for them in the 2025 offseason, unlike after RG3’s rookie year over a decade ago, is that they can be excited about his development going forward.

Daniels will always use his legs as a big part of what makes him so special, but the Commanders are going to need to give him a clean pocket as well and Josh Simmons can help them do exactly that. Simmons was on track to become maybe the top overall left tackle in this year’s class before an injury this past year.

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Positional value could drop some of the top safeties in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and I don’t think the Buffalo Bills would complain. Nick Emmanwori has the skill set to be an enforcer type and to potentially be an asset toward closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

What is it that the Bills need to get the job done? Well, you might need someone on the defensive side of the ball who can really force the issue and make a game-changing turnover. Someone to come in and disrupt the flow of the game completely. Nick Emmanwori has the size, speed, athletic traits, and ball skills to be able to do just that.

Not to mention, this guy is versatile and can play all over the defensive formation.