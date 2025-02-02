2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Do the Philadelphia Eagles need another interior defensive lineman? Well, the answer to that question is always yes, even if it’s really no. The Eagles are known for absolutely loading up in the NFL Draft on the defensive front and this year should be no different. They’ve already got studs like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and plenty of others on that defensive line. But in the NFL, it’s crucial to be able to bring guys in waves on the defensive front and Harmon is simply too good to pass on at this juncture.

He’s arguably a top-20 player but with the depth of this interior defensive line class, it’s possible we could see some talented players falling down the board. The drop ends here for Harmon because we know Howie Roseman values big men more than most general managers around the league. And that’s a big reason why his team is in position to potentially win a Super Bowl this season.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

I recently wrote a post on here about how Aireontae Ersery could end up being the absolute perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Why? Well, Ersery is not only a Kansas City (MO) native, but he also just so happens to fit Kansas City’s biggest need right now.

For whatever reason, the Cheifs have not been able to figure out the left tackle position while Patrick Mahomes has been the quarterback. Maybe that’s been a good thing for them…?

The Chiefs are going to need to get a long-term solution at left tackle at some point here in the near future. Mahomes is only going to be 30 this coming season, but he’s also going to be 30. That’s a pretty huge landmark for him and as all of us in our 30s understand, Mahomes is not only going to need to adapt to the way he takes care of himself going forward, but the Chiefs are going to need to keep him upright as well. This guy helps them do that.