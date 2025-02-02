2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

34. New York Giants: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

38. New England Patriots: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

39. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

40. New Orleans Saints: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

41. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

42. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

43. San Francisco 49ers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

44. Dallas Cowboys: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

45. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

46. Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

50. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

54. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

56. Buffalo Bills: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

57. Carolina Panthers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

60. Detroit Lions: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

61. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

62. Buffalo Bills: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

63. Philadelphia Eagles: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

64. Kansas City Chiefs: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns start off this round with an absolute banger of a selection as they land Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Milroe may not be the most polished quarterback coming out of the college ranks but since when has that ever deterred NFL teams? I don’t know how easy of a time the Browns are going to have getting good help at the quarterback position with their roster in flux and the entire brain trust on the hot seat.

If Kevin Stefanski can pull off a miracle with Milroe, he might just keep his gig.

Another pick I love in the second round of this mock draft is the Washington Commanders getting Isaiah Bond. There is nothing more fun than a team that just loads up on young talent to surround a franchise quarterback and the Commanders have a good one in Jayden Daniels.