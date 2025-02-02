2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
34. New York Giants: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
38. New England Patriots: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
39. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
40. New Orleans Saints: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
41. Chicago Bears: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
42. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
43. San Francisco 49ers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
44. Dallas Cowboys: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
45. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
46. Atlanta Falcons: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
48. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
50. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
54. Green Bay Packers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
56. Buffalo Bills: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
57. Carolina Panthers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
59. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
60. Detroit Lions: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
61. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss
63. Philadelphia Eagles: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
64. Kansas City Chiefs: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns start off this round with an absolute banger of a selection as they land Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Milroe may not be the most polished quarterback coming out of the college ranks but since when has that ever deterred NFL teams? I don’t know how easy of a time the Browns are going to have getting good help at the quarterback position with their roster in flux and the entire brain trust on the hot seat.
If Kevin Stefanski can pull off a miracle with Milroe, he might just keep his gig.
Another pick I love in the second round of this mock draft is the Washington Commanders getting Isaiah Bond. There is nothing more fun than a team that just loads up on young talent to surround a franchise quarterback and the Commanders have a good one in Jayden Daniels.