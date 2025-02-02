2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

67. Cleveland Browns: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

69. New England Patriots: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

71. New Orleans Saints: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

72. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

73. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

75. San Francisco 49ers: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

76. Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

77. New England Patriots: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

78. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon

79. Washington Commanders: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

80. Indianapolis Colts: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

85. Denver Broncos: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

87. Green Bay Packers: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

89. Houston Texans: Earnest Greene, OT, Georgia

90. Los Angeles Rams: Lander Barton, LB, Utah

91. Baltimore Ravens: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

92. New York Jets: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

93. New Orleans Saints: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

94. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

95. Philadelphia Eagles: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia

97. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

98. Miami Dolphins: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

99. San Francisco 49ers: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

100. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

101. Detroit Lions: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

The third round of this mock draft apparently was destined to have an absolute run on running backs. And there are some really dynamic players lasting outside the top 64 picks in this scenario.

Kaleb Johsnon, Quinshon Judkins, and Devin Neal go with back-to-back-to-back selections, and I think running backs are going to be more heavily prioritized overall after we saw the jolt that was given to so many teams this past year, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Bucky Irving coming in as a fourth-round pick.

The days of the running back being devalued might be done.

You also can’t help but notice the entirety of the absolute haul the Raiders got in this mock draft scenario and be excited for Pete Carroll. Tetairoa McMillan, Malaki Starks, Quinshon Judkins, and Quinn Ewers would be an insane class to build on the already strong group the Raiders brought in in 2024.