2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
67. Cleveland Browns: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
69. New England Patriots: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
71. New Orleans Saints: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
72. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
73. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
75. San Francisco 49ers: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
76. Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
77. New England Patriots: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
78. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
79. Washington Commanders: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
80. Indianapolis Colts: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
82. Seattle Seahawks: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
85. Denver Broncos: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
87. Green Bay Packers: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
89. Houston Texans: Earnest Greene, OT, Georgia
90. Los Angeles Rams: Lander Barton, LB, Utah
91. Baltimore Ravens: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
92. New York Jets: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
93. New Orleans Saints: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
94. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
95. Philadelphia Eagles: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
96. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
97. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
98. Miami Dolphins: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
99. San Francisco 49ers: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
100. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
101. Detroit Lions: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
The third round of this mock draft apparently was destined to have an absolute run on running backs. And there are some really dynamic players lasting outside the top 64 picks in this scenario.
Kaleb Johsnon, Quinshon Judkins, and Devin Neal go with back-to-back-to-back selections, and I think running backs are going to be more heavily prioritized overall after we saw the jolt that was given to so many teams this past year, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Bucky Irving coming in as a fourth-round pick.
The days of the running back being devalued might be done.
You also can’t help but notice the entirety of the absolute haul the Raiders got in this mock draft scenario and be excited for Pete Carroll. Tetairoa McMillan, Malaki Starks, Quinshon Judkins, and Quinn Ewers would be an insane class to build on the already strong group the Raiders brought in in 2024.