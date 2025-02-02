2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

When you look at some of the players in this draft with high “floors”, Mason Graham is probably at or near the very top of that list. Graham puts his wrestling background on full display every single time you watch him play. He plays with tenacity and leverage that allows him to win on every down, and because of his three-down ability, he’s the rare type of interior defensive lineman who is actually worth this high of a selection.

As goofy as Liam Coen seems to be as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he actually inherited a pretty decent situation on paper. This team was competitive just two years ago and adding players like this to the defensive front could help them compete with the Texans for the AFC South title in 2025.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves we saw from any team in the 2025 offseason when they hired Pete Carroll, bringing the former Seahawks legend out of retirement in hopes of getting back into contention in the AFC West. What do we know about Carroll from his time with the Seahawks?

Well, we know he’s going to emphasize the defensive side of the ball as that is the identity that led his team to a Super Bowl back in the 2013 season (and nearly back-to-back). But we also know that Pete Carroll’s best and most dynamic offenses in Seattle included DK Metcalf.

Tetairoa McMillan may not be a carbon copy of Metcalf, but he has a similar ability to win at every level of the field with size, catch radius, body control, physicality, and “my ball” mentality at the catch point.