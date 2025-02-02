2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

9. New Orleans Saints: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Let’s talk about a few things in this Saints blurb, shall we?

First of all, on Friday, it was widely reported that the Saints are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new head coach in the very near future. The Saints obviously can’t finalize hiring Moore until his Philadelphia Eagles have played the Super Bowl, but it’s a foregone conclusion at this point.

With Moore coming to New Orleans, the next question will be – who is playing quarterback?

Maybe the Saints take a page out of their division rival Atlanta’s book and pair Derek Carr with an exciting young prospect here, or maybe they go after a reclamation project to develop behind Carr. Whoever is throwing passes would benefit from having Colston Loveland in the mix.

Would there really be two tight ends in the top nine picks overall? It’s possible. There are rumors that NFL teams have less than 10 total first-round grades on players in this year’s draft and Loveland would certainly be one of them. And his positional value has gotten a huge boost from guys like Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers the last two years.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Chicago Bears have a brand-new head coach in Ben Johnson, and Johnson knows that the first order of business in improving this roster in 2025 is going to be adding studs to the offensive line to help Caleb Williams, his young star quarterback.

We’ve had so many 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenarios at this point with the Bears taking LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, but until someone clearly overtakes him as the top offensive lineman in this class, he’s going to stay in this slot.

Campbell has the athletic traits and technical prowess to be an immediate starter at left tackle in the NFL. That would give the Bears a very talented pair of bookend 1st-rounders with Darnell Wright starting on the other side of the line.

No matter what, the Bears need to address the offensive line and Campbell would be a great place for them to start.