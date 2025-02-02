2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

13. Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Miami Dolphins have needs on the offensive line as well as at the safety position, but in a draft class that is absolutely loaded on the interior defensive line, they just might not be able to help themselves in this instance.

While I could see the Dolphins taking someone like Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori here at safety, maybe even Jahdae Barron, a player like Walter Nolen could also make a ton of sense. We’ve seen Miami invest heavily in their defensive front over the last couple of years including using 1st-round picks to draft/trade for Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Philips.

They lost Christian Wilkins last offseason and bringing in a stud like Walter Nolen on a rookie deal could really help take this Miami defese to the next level. This guy is going to be an absolute menace, especially with those edge guys commanding so much attention.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Indianapolis Colts would have a slight lament here that neither Colston Loveland nor Tyler Warren is still available, but it would force this team to turn to the defensive side of the ball where the secondary has to be a priority.

Jahdae Barron could be the “joker” of a defensive backfield, someone who can play that deep safety role as well as come up into the box, blitz, play around the line of scrimmage, and play the slot when needed.

With the emergence of so many different “types” of players who can line up in the slot, having a strong player like Barron who can redirect routes and play physical with any type of matchup is a huge advantage. He’s drawn some comparisons to Brian Branch, who has been an absolute stud for the Detroit Lions.

Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award (given to the nation’s best defensive back) in 2024 and his instinctive style of play will endear him to defensive coaches at the next level.