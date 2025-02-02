2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

I really struggle with which direction to go for the Cincinnati Bengals here at this pick slot. On the one hand, you have to acknowledge the very real possibility that this team could end up losing Tee Higgins in free agency. The star wide receiver has dealt with his share of injuries in recent years, there’s no question, but his value to the offense and taking pressure off of Ja’Marr Chase cannot be overstated.

The Bengals could easily go with someone like Luther Burden or Emeka Egbuka here and I don’t think anyone would bat an eye. But the defense also suffered tremendously over the last couple of years and this team could have a substantial need off the edge.

Trey Hendrickson requested a trade last offseason and became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate after his request was denied. His time in Cincinnati could be coming to a close soon while Sam Hubbard suffered a serious knee injury this past year. Mike Green is a stud pass rusher who was dominant this past season, even against better competition like Ohio State.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

I want so badly to put another quarterback here for the Seahawks, but new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have at least one more year with Geno Smith. That doesn’t mean the Seahawks will avoid planning for the future if the opportunity should present itself, but perhaps they are more likely to rebuild the offensive line first, since that was such a problem area for them in 2024.

The right tackle position, in particular, was rough for Seattle. Not to mention, they had their starting center – Connor Williams – just straight up retire in the middle of the year.

Getting a player like Armand Membou who could step in and start immediately at right tackle or play guard as well would be huge for this Seattle offense in taking the next step forward. It’s important to remember that this team is not overly far away and if they can keep Geno Smith upright, he’s proven he can carve up defenses with the weapons at his disposal.