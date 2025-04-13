2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t take Jalen Milroe with the 21st overall pick, I still think he’s going to land somewhere in the first round.

Word around the NFL right now is that Milroe has been one of the most impressive pre-draft interviews, and while teams might be scared off at the need for some development and refinement with this particular player, he’s going to be an immediate asset in the running game.

Milroe ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the Alabama pro day and you can see his athleticism on display all throughout his college tape. Back in 2023, I think most people would have acknowledged a major development for him as a passer before changing offensive schemes in 2024.

Milroe might need some refinement, but he’s got star potential, and the Steelers can’t be scared off here just because of the Kenny Pickett debacle. Keep swinging.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The biggest need the Los Angeles Chargers have right now offensively is at the tight end position. The big-name players at that position – Tyler Warren & Colston Loveland – are off the board at this point. So what are the Chargers supposed to do?

Well, they could sit and wait until the second round, or they could simply go after a player here like Mason Taylor who is being considered a top-32 overall prospect by a number of folks anyway. Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor, and he’s one of the youngest players in this draft class.

He has tremendous upside as a flex tight end at the next level who gives strong effort as a blocker as well. I think whether he goes to the Chargers here or some other team, the first round is very much in play for Taylor with two weeks to go before the draft.