2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Green Bay Packers hired former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to be their defensive coordinator just last offseason. Do you think we could see his connection to a player like Donovan Ezeiruaku come into play in the 2025 NFL Draft?

It would make a lot of sense.

The Packers need help off the edge and few pass rushers in this year’s rookie class were as dominant statistically last year as Ezeiruaku. He’s 6-foot-3, 248 pounds with 34-inch arms and explosive traits. Last year at Boston College, he had 16.5 sacks (2nd in FBS) and 20.5 tackles for loss en route to the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Green Bay could look at cornerback with this pick but the connection to Ezeiruaku can’t be ignored and the trenches get priority.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Since the start of NFL Free Agency, the Vikings have been one of my favorite landing spots for South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. Minnesota could end up waiting to take a safety but they don’t currently have a second-round pick and Emmanwori is the type of player who can be a difference maker in so many unique ways.

You can put him in the deep part of the field, you can bring him into the box, you can line him up in the slot, you could even have him blitz or spy the quarterback.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores might be the perfect play-caller to get the most out of Emmanwori early in his NFL career and with his blitz-heavy attack, we could see Emmanwori emerge as an early Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in this situation.