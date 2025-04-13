2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

29. Washington Commanders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

If the Washington Commanders are sitting there with the 29th overall pick and a chance to select Omarion Hampton, they’d probably be wondering if they were living in a simulation instead of reality.

How could this even be possible?

Hampton is considered one of the best offensive weapons in this class. The Commanders might actually have to trade up to get him if they want him, but he would be a stellar pickup for this offense late in round one.

Hampton is one of the best backs in this class at creating yardage after contact, and that’s saying something considering this class also includes the likes of Ashton Jeanty and Kaleb Johnson, two absolute demons at creating yardage after contact.

He would work so well with Jayden Daniels and give this Commanders offense yet another dynamic weapon to run up the scoreboard this coming season. How would you stop a running game with Hampton and Daniels leading the way?

30. Buffalo Bills: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills saw how the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl with their elite pressure packages and personnel on the defensive front. I think they’re going to do whatever it takes this year to replicate that kind of success against the Chiefs as they continue trying to find ways to stop being KC’s little brother in the playoffs.

This year’s defensive line class is one of the best you’ll see coming out with guys littered throughout the top 100 overall players who can be starters at the next level. The Bills are equipped with three picks in the first two rounds, so they will have a chance to really load up on players for their defensive front both on the interior and off the edge.

Walter Nolen is a player who has run so hot and cold in this draft cycle as far as his overall stock. Some folks love his traits and the fact that as a former five-star prospect, he really looked like he was starting to figure it out last year. The Bills can afford to bet on his upside at this juncture.