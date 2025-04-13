2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

35. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

40. New Orleans Saints: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

41. Chicago Bears: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

42. New York Jets: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

43. San Francisco 49ers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

45. Indianapolis Colts: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

46. Atlanta Falcons: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

47. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

48. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

56. Buffalo Bills: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

57. Carolina Panthers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

58. Houston Texans: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

59. Baltimore Ravens: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

60. Detroit Lions: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

61. Washington Commanders: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

62. Buffalo Bills: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

To kick off the second round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, we have the Cleveland Browns adding to the quarterback room.

They’ve brought back Joe Flacco and added Kenny Pickett already this offseason, but the work is not yet done for the Browns and adding a younger player with upside wouldn’t be the worst decision they could make.

As far as “who” the Browns will add in this draft at quarterback, I think it’s way more open-ended than just about any other team. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Browns found a way to land Jalen Milroe so their division rival Steelers can’t get him. I wouldn’t be shocked if they were the team that fell in love with Kyle McCord or Tyler Shough. At this point, it seems like the name getting a lot of first-round buzz is Jaxson Dart, who could be a nice flyer for the Browns here at 33 or even moving up into the first round to snag him.

Even after adding both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in NFL Free Agency, the Cowboys still have to prioritize the running back position in this year’s draft. Getting a monster after initial contact like Kaleb Johnson would be huge for this team in round two.

At some point in the 1st and/or 2nd round, there’s going to be a big run on running backs and the Cowboys are in a weird position where they might “miss out”. There are so many backs in this class, that would actually be hard to do. But Johnson would be a great value here in this spot.

The Miami Dolphins are in a unique situation right now with Tyreek Hill. He’s threatened to retire in recent years and he’s also a complete liability off the field. Early rumors this offseason that Hill wanted a trade out of Miami have been given a shove into the realm of realism because of his off-field issues and we’ll see if he’s still on the roster at the end of the draft.

In this scenario, the Dolphins come away with one of the hottest names in recent weeks at the receiver position in Kyle Williams.