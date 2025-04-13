2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions
65. New York Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
67. Cleveland Browns: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
69. New England Patriots: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
71. New Orleans Saints: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
72. Chicago Bears: Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
73. New York Jets: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
74. Carolina Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
75. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
76. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
77. New England Patriots: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
78. Arizona Cardinals: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
79. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
82. Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
85. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr. TE, Bowling Green
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
87. Green Bay Packers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
89. Houston Texans: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
90. Los Angeles Rams: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
91. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma
92. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
93. New Orleans Saints: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
94. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF
98. Miami Dolphins: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
99. New York Giants: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
100. San Francisco 49ers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
101. Los Angeles Rams: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
102. Detroit Lions: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
The second day of the NFL Draft is where teams can really make some hay. Just like at the top of the first and second rounds, we have the top of the third round kicking off with a quarterback selection. The New York Giants keep it local by taking Kyle McCord out of Syracuse.
McCord is another name who has been getting a lot of buzz in recent weeks and with the Giants only bringing in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson on short-term deals, there is a really good chance that we see them add another quarterback in this year’s class. McCord would make as much sense as anyone for them outside of round one.
The intrigue continues to ramp up in the third round of this projection with the Denver Broncos landing a third-straight offensive weapon in Bowling Green’s record-setting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin set the FBS record with 117 receptions this past season, and at just 20 years old, he’s been one of the most unfairly scrutinized players in this draft class.
Teams need to see the vision and projection with Fannin. There’s inherent risk taking players who are raw but when they produce at the level we saw from him? He would be a great player to pair with Evan Engram and develop as a future TE1 in Denver.
The quarterback intrigue continues in this 2025 NFL mock draft with the Seattle Seahawks taking Tyler Shough. Admittedly, the buzz on Shough is enough at this point to make me believe he could be going much earlier on the second day of the draft. But regardless of where he lands, the Seahawks could be a good landing spot for him.
Even though they added Sam Darnold this offseason, the Seahawks have every reason to hedge their bets at the game’s most important position.