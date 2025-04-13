2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-Round Predictions

65. New York Giants: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

67. Cleveland Browns: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

69. New England Patriots: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

71. New Orleans Saints: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

72. Chicago Bears: Josiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

73. New York Jets: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

74. Carolina Panthers: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

75. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

76. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

77. New England Patriots: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

78. Arizona Cardinals: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

79. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

82. Seattle Seahawks: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

85. Denver Broncos: Harold Fannin Jr. TE, Bowling Green

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

87. Green Bay Packers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

89. Houston Texans: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

90. Los Angeles Rams: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

91. Baltimore Ravens: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma

92. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

93. New Orleans Saints: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

94. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

97. Minnesota Vikings: RJ Harvey Jr., RB, UCF

98. Miami Dolphins: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

99. New York Giants: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

100. San Francisco 49ers: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

101. Los Angeles Rams: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

102. Detroit Lions: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia

The second day of the NFL Draft is where teams can really make some hay. Just like at the top of the first and second rounds, we have the top of the third round kicking off with a quarterback selection. The New York Giants keep it local by taking Kyle McCord out of Syracuse.

McCord is another name who has been getting a lot of buzz in recent weeks and with the Giants only bringing in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson on short-term deals, there is a really good chance that we see them add another quarterback in this year’s class. McCord would make as much sense as anyone for them outside of round one.

The intrigue continues to ramp up in the third round of this projection with the Denver Broncos landing a third-straight offensive weapon in Bowling Green’s record-setting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin set the FBS record with 117 receptions this past season, and at just 20 years old, he’s been one of the most unfairly scrutinized players in this draft class.

Teams need to see the vision and projection with Fannin. There’s inherent risk taking players who are raw but when they produce at the level we saw from him? He would be a great player to pair with Evan Engram and develop as a future TE1 in Denver.

The quarterback intrigue continues in this 2025 NFL mock draft with the Seattle Seahawks taking Tyler Shough. Admittedly, the buzz on Shough is enough at this point to make me believe he could be going much earlier on the second day of the draft. But regardless of where he lands, the Seahawks could be a good landing spot for him.

Even though they added Sam Darnold this offseason, the Seahawks have every reason to hedge their bets at the game’s most important position.