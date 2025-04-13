2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

It will be fascinating to see if the New York Giants wind up making this selection and then trading away Kayvon Thibodeaux, another former high draft pick. The Giants already have Brian Burns terrorizing teams off of one edge and Dexter Lawrence on the interior defensive line. Adding a player like Carter off the edge could give this team a lethal pass rush.

The Giants, like the Browns, have given just about every indication at this point that they aren’t satisfied with the quarterback options that will be available to them in this year’s class. Just like the Browns, the Giants are still under pressure to put together a competitive team, so they brought in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Assuming Wilson wins the job, the Giants could eke their way to nine wins this coming season. This is not a roster devoid of talent but certainly one in need of a jolt. Carter can provide that.

4. New England Patriots: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I had this pick in another of my recent mock drafts and I don’t hate it at this point. Ashton Jeanty has an argument as the best non-quarterback in this year’s incoming class and while Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter play the more premium positions, Jeanty could wind up being the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in this situation.

We know that Mike Vrabel loves to build in the trenches, and the Patriots have an obvious need on the offensive line. They could just as easily reach for Will Campbell or Armand Membou here and probably sleep well at night. But remember when Vrabel was with the Titans, they also had Derrick Henry carrying the load offensively.

A player like Jeanty could be massive for Drake Maye and his overall development.