2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

There are other options available to the Jacksonville Jaguars here, but not many that make as much sense as Mason Graham for a first-year general manager who needs to build up a defense from the inside out.

The Jaguars have playmakers off the edge in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, two guys who are able to rack up double-digit sacks per season. What would make both of them (and everyone else) even better is having another stud on the interior defensive line to really draw attention and be able to collapse the pocket.

Mason Graham is that type of player and hout in this year’s class and has one of the highest floors of any prospect coming out. One thing that gives me pause about just making him a lock for the top five picks overall, however, is the fact that he doesn’t have the ideal frame. With 32-inch arms, Graham lacks the measurables you ideally want to see from a top-five defensive tackle and that could push him down boards.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

In my last 2025 NFL mock draft, I had the Las Vegas Raiders taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. The reasoning for going cornerback with this pick is pretty straightforward. The Raiders lost Nate Hobbs earlier this offseason and just cut Jack Jones. They are clearly in the midst of revamping their entire secondary this offseason but I also didn’t think of the fact that there are strong ties to the Michigan program in Vegas, starting with new part-owner Tom Brady.

Will Johnson was a regular in the top 10 of our mock drafts earlier in the offseason and maybe people got some fatigue with always having him in that range. We could see the Raiders go offense with this pick whether they like Shedeur Sanders that much or if they love a receiver or running back, but they desperately need a corner.